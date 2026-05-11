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Tamil Nadu Minister S Keerthana misses taking oath as she could not present certificate of election

According to an official, as she could not submit the certificate, the senior official politely declined to allow her to take oath.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:37 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 07:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTrendingTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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