Tamil Nadu Minister S Keerthana misses taking oath as she could not present certificate of election

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>Minister S Keerthana could not take oath of office as MLA in the State Assembly on Monday as she could not present the certificate of election. </p><p>Keerthana did not have her Certificate of Election. Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan invited her by announcing her name to take oath, and asked for the certificate. </p><p>However, she could not produce the certificate and what she replied to Srinivasan was not known.</p><p>According to an official, as she could not submit the certificate, the senior official politely declined to allow her to take oath. </p>.Meet S Keerthana, the youngest and only woman in 'Thalapathy' Vijay's new Cabinet.<p>She may take oath whenever she submits her certificate of election, the official said adding that MLAs were told to bring their certificates without fail and the government made this clear even in a press note.</p><p>All MLAs, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, first submitted their certificates and were then asked by the officials to take the oath as per the Constitution.</p><p>Keerthana was the last minister -- ninth as per ranking in the Cabinet-- to be invited to take oath.</p><p>She was elected from the Sivakasi assembly constituency and she defeated Ashokan G of the Congress party. She won by a margin of 11,670 votes. Former Minister and AIADMK heavyweight KT Rajenthrabhalaji was pushed to third place.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>