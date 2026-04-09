The jobs question in Tamil Nadu’s election

<p>For decades, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has presented itself as the political voice of Tamil Nadu’s working class. From labour welfare to social justice programs, the party’s ideological foundation has rested on the promise that governance would uplift workers and expand economic opportunity. </p><p>Yet as the state approaches another election cycle, a quieter question is beginning to surface across industrial districts, whether the last five years of governance have strengthened the economic foundations of the working class, or whether external economic pressures are beginning to reshape industrial opportunities and, in turn, employment.</p><p>Tamil Nadu’s development story has long been tied to industrial expansion. Its manufacturing ecosystem, from automobiles and electronics to textiles and heavy industries, has created large-scale employment while supporting extensive networks of small businesses and service providers. </p><p>For many families across the state, industrial growth has been the pathway to upward mobility. For instance, Edappadi K Palaniswami-led led AIADMK focused on infrastructure-led governance by introducing key development</p><p>projects and signing MoUs for various industrial projects. This further helped Tamil Nadu gain recognition and receive awards for development initiatives across different sectors.</p><p>However, recent years have raised concerns about the pace of industrial expansion and job creation. Reports and industry feedback suggest that several sectors are facing operational challenges, with some units shutting down altogether. </p><p>The textile sector illustrates these pressures, with data from the Annual Survey of Industries indicating that over 300 mills have closed in recent years. As a labour intensive industry that employs a large number of workers, these closures have had immediate consequences, with many losing jobs almost overnight. While textiles are only one part of the state’s manufacturing landscape, these closures point to a deeper structural challenge.</p><p>As global supply chains evolve and competition intensifies, labour intensive sectors such as textiles and manufacturing are facing increasing pressure. Tariff-related disadvantages and shifting geopolitical dynamics have made it harder for domestic producers to compete, squeezing margins and in some cases, forcing closures, ultimately reducing the sector’s ability to generate large-scale employment.</p><p>The implications of such slowdowns extend beyond individual sectors. When manufacturing activity weakens, the effects ripple outward, affecting ancillary industries and local businesses dependent on industrial clusters. For workers, the result is often fewer job opportunities and greater uncertainty about economic mobility. These concerns are particularly significant given Tamil Nadu’s demographic profile.</p><p>According to the Election Commission of India, the state now has around 1.18 crore young voters aged between 18 and 29, including more than 12.5 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19.</p><p>This generation is entering the job market at a time when job creation has not kept pace with educational expansion. As opportunities fluctuate, migration in search of work has become increasingly common, with many young professionals seeking employment in cities beyond Tamil Nadu.</p><p>For a party that has historically championed the working class, these trends present a complex political challenge. The DMK government has sought to mitigate these pressures through a range of welfare initiatives aimed at providing financial relief and social security to households. While such programs can offer immediate support for vulnerable groups, they cannot substitute for the long-term stability that comes from steady employment and sustained industrial growth.</p><p>Increasingly, this has led to a broader conversation on industrial revival and entrepreneurship. Some stakeholders argue that reopening key industrial units, potentially through modernized and environmentally compliant facilities, could help generate both direct and indirect employment while supporting ancillary industries and logistics networks. </p><p>In this context, proposals around a Green Copper Framework in Thoothukudi are being framed as an opportunity to revive local industrial ecosystems, strengthen export competitiveness, and generate significant direct and indirect employment opportunities.</p><p>Tamil Nadu’s economic success has historically rested on maintaining a balance between social welfare and industrial dynamism. The state’s political model demonstrated that strong welfare programs could coexist with a thriving manufacturing base. </p><p>In port cities like Thoothukudi, where trade supports a network of industries and jobs, disruptions to industrial activity have directly impacted the working class. When that equilibrium weakens, concerns about livelihoods and economic mobility inevitably begin to surface.</p><p>Factories remain central to this equation. They generate direct employment, sustain supply chains, and anchor economies. When industrial activity slows, the effects extend beyond factory gates. A reality visible in Thoothukudi, where the closure of a major copper facility disrupted employment across the local industrial system.</p><p>The issue is particularly significant because employment was among the key promises made ahead of the 2021 election. Recent data underscores this strain, with unemployment among the 15-29 age group in Tamil Nadu standing at 16.2%, higher than all India average of 14.3%. </p><p>Yet questions persist about whether enough opportunities have been created to absorb the state’s expanding workforce. For many young workers and first-time voters entering the market, the gap between expectations and outcomes has become increasingly visible.</p><p>With the election dates announced, political discourse is expected to sharpen, with a renewed focus on jobs and welfare commitments. DMK’s long-standing claim to represent the interests of workers may face renewed scrutiny, particularly if sections of the working class feel that industrial opportunities have slowed, and migration for employment has become increasingly necessary.</p><p>Ultimately, Tamil Nadu’s voters may not be choosing between welfare and growth but asking whether the state can deliver both at once. The durability of its economic model will depend not just on protecting livelihoods, but on expanding them. For a party that has long claimed to represent workers, the real test may be whether it can move beyond redistribution and restore the engine of job creation.</p><p><strong>Kriti Mehta, the author is a senior journalist with over a decade-long experience covering national and international affairs.</strong></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>