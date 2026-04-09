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The jobs question in Tamil Nadu’s election

Tamil Nadu’s development story has long been tied to industrial expansion.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:34 IST
Tamil NaduJobs

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