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The shift beneath the three-way contest in Tamil Nadu

The 2026 Assembly election may appear to be a three-way contest, but it feels less about numbers and more about the choices shaping it.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 13:36 IST
Tamil Nadu politicsAssembly electionsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026

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