Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Three family members, three parties: How lottery baron Martin wields cross-party influence

With family members in rival parties, Martin aims to secure influence in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry no matter who wins power.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 15:02 IST
Tamil NaduIndia PoliticsAIADMKLottery

Follow us on :

Follow Us