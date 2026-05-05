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TVK can’t form govt with Congress support alone: DMK leader Elangovan

Elangovan also alleged that the BJP does not want the DMK to come to power.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

TVK can’t form govt with Congress support alone: DMK leader Elangovan

In one line
DMK leader Elangovan claims Vijay's TVK cannot form government in Tamil Nadu with Congress alone.
Key points
TVK's seat count
TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, making it the single largest party but still short of the 118-seat majority required to form the government.
Congress support insufficient
DMK leader Elangovan stated that TVK cannot form the government with Congress's support alone, as Congress holds only five seats in the assembly.
Key statistics
234
Total seats in Tamil Nadu assembly
108
Seats won by TVK
59
Seats won by DMK
47
Seats won by AIADMK
5
Seats held by Congress
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:48 IST
CongressIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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