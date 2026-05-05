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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
DMK leader Elangovan claims Vijay's TVK cannot form government in Tamil Nadu with Congress alone.
Key points
• TVK's seat count
TVK won 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, making it the single largest party but still short of the 118-seat majority required to form the government.
• Congress support insufficient
DMK leader Elangovan stated that TVK cannot form the government with Congress's support alone, as Congress holds only five seats in the assembly.
Key statistics
234
Total seats in Tamil Nadu assembly
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:48 IST