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TVK holds faith in secularism: Congress MP Christopher Tilak

Talking to the reporters, he said, 'Even though the Congress party has only five MLAs, it has taken a firm decision, determining that this is the direction they must pursue at this juncture.'
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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