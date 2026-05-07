<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>MP Christopher Tilak on Thursday said that Vijay holds faith in secularism, and that his party supported TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Tilak became an MP with the support of DMK in the recent Rajya Sabha polls. He said that now is the time time for TVK to declare that it will not align with "Hindutva forces".</p><p>Talking to the reporters, he said, "Even though the Congress party has only five MLAs, it has taken a firm decision, determining that this is the direction they must pursue at this juncture."</p><p>"Now, because Congress has joined, a difficult situation has arisen for the BJP where it cannot penetrate or play a big role there", he added. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Why Congress chose to walk with TVK at the cost of DMK alliance.<p>He further added that he is uncertain whether corruption will be eliminated completely, but if Vijay thinks he can reduce it. </p><p>Christopher also said that minorities and Dalits voted based on an anti-BJP stance, emphasising the need to protect Tamil Nadu's fundamental traditions and religious harmony.</p><p>"I don't know if corruption can be completely eliminated from this starting point, but if Vijay thinks, he can definitely reduce it after becoming the chief minister, and if he takes a political will to definitely reduce it".</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>