<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> legislator MV Karuppaiah, who was elected from the Sholavandan Assembly constituency, was sworn-in on Sunday as pro-tem Speaker.</p>.<p>In a simple function held at the Lok Bhavan, Karuppaiah was administered the oath by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay was present.</p>.One vote margin: DMK leader challenges election of TVK candidate in April 23 Tamil Nadu polls.<p>Karuppaiah joined the TVK after quitting AIADMK. He was the AIADMK MLA representing Sholavandan (Reserved) during 2011-16.</p>.<p>The newly elected MLAs of the 234-member strong TN Assembly are set to take oath on Monday.</p>.<p>The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on May 12, an official release said. </p>