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TVK MLA Karuppaiah sworn-in as pro-tem Speaker

Karuppaiah joined the TVK after quitting AIADMK. He was the AIADMK MLA representing Sholavandan (Reserved) during 2011-16.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSpeakerVijayTVK

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