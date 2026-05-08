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TVK Mylapore MLA-elect Venkataramanan says party will form govt soon

TVK Treasurer Venkataramanan remained tight-lipped on specific alliances.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTVK

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