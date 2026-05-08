TVK Mylapore MLA-elect Venkataramanan says party will form govt soon

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> Mylapore MLA-elect P Venkataramanan on Friday expressed absolute confidence in the party's ability to form the government, asserting that the party possesses the necessary numbers to cross the majority mark.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters amid intensifying speculation over government formation, Venkataramanan dismissed concerns regarding the party lacking majority.</p>.<p>When pressed by journalists on whether the party had secured the definitive figures required for a stable mandate, he replied with a firm "sure".</p>.‘Be patient’: TVK leaders reassure cadres over Vijay’s government formation bid.<p>Responding to queries regarding the schedule for the swearing-in ceremony, the Treasurer stated that an official announcement would be made shortly. "We will update you in another hour's time," he told reporters.</p>.<p>TVK Treasurer Venkataramanan remained tight-lipped on specific alliances.</p>.<p>The statement comes at a crucial juncture as various political factions, including the VCK, hold internal consultations across Tamil Nadu to navigate the evolving post-poll landscape.</p>