<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay </a>was sworn in as the Chief Minister of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> on Sunday, which was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>Vijay's parents-- S A Chandrasekhar and Shobha, top actor Trisha and a whole lot of invitees attended the ceremony at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. </p>.<p><strong>Here is the list of ministers who took oath today:</strong></p><p><strong>N Anand:</strong></p><p>N Anand is the General Secterary of TVK, who was elected MLA representing T Nagar in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. </p><p>Ananad is also known as 'Bussy' Anand and has played a key role in the formation and growth of the party. He earned his nickname 'Bussy' after winning the election from the Bussy constituency in Puducherry in 2006 in Puducherry Munnetra Congress.</p><p><strong>S Keerthana:</strong></p><p>TVK MLA-elect from the Sivakasi constituency, S Keerthana has been making headlines after the 29-year-old became the first woman MLA to achieve victory in the constituency, putting an end to nearly seven decades of male domination. Over the years, she worked with former CMs Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and incumbent AP CM Chandrababu Naidu.</p>.'I will be the only power centre in Tamil Nadu': CM Vijay in maiden speech; promises fair & transparent govt.<p><strong>Aadhav Arjuna:</strong></p><p>Aadhav Arjuna is a basketball player and is currently the president of Basketball Federation of India. A political strategist, he briefly served as Deputy General Secretary for Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) before parting ways with its chief Thol Thirumavalavan. The Villivakkam MLA-elect is the son-in-law of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin and has been credited for TVK's growth.</p><p><strong>K G Arunraj:</strong></p><p>A former Indian Revenue Service officer and a medical doctor by profession, Arunraj was sworn in as a minister in Vijay's cabinet on Sunday. Kottaipalayam Ganesan Arunraj, aged 46 now, gave up his prestigious government job and joined Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He served as its general secretary, policy and propaganda, before becoming the minister of the first-ever TVK cabinet under Vijay.</p><p>Arunraj had won from Tiruchengode Assembly constituency in Namakkal district, securing 79,500 votes and trounced his nearest rival SRMT Sekar of the AIADMK by a margin of 28,172 votes.</p><p>He earned his MBBS from Madras Medical College and had served as government medical officer at the primary health centre in Krishnagiri.</p><p>He completed his schooling in Salem district.</p><p><strong>R Nirmal Kumar</strong></p><p>A prominent leader of TVK, who played a crucial role in post-poll negotiations in meeting the left party leaders and securing their support for government formation, Nirmal Kumar had headed the IT and social media unit of the TVK.</p><p>He won from the Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai. He was with the BJP initially heading its IT and social media wing and following a brief stint with the AIADMK. Nirmal Kumar joined the TVK in 2025.</p><p>He became a key strategist for the TVK and is credited with building the digital presence for the TVK while serving as deputy general secretary of IT and social media wing. He holds degrees in engineering and law.</p><p><strong>A Rajmohan:</strong></p><p>Rajmohan, an actor, stand-up comedian, television anchor, and director who took the oath of office as a minister, was TVK's propaganda secretary. He won from Egmore Assembly constituency.</p><p><strong>P Venkataramanan:</strong></p><p>TVK treasurer P Venkataramanan who assumed charge as minister, is a practicing advocate and he won from Mylapore Assembly constituency. He is the Brahmin face of TVK. In October 2024, at the first state conference of TVK he had administered the oath to thousands of party activists.</p><p><strong>Dr K T Prabhu:</strong></p><p>Dr Prabhu, another newly inducted minister in Vijay's Cabinet, is a dentist by profession. He won from Karaikudi constituency in Sivaganga district, defeating NTK founder, and actor-director Seeman.</p><p>Vijay is reportedly building a cabinet comprising his core team members and has already started working on his poll promises. Soon after the swearing-in, he signed three files to implement poll-time promises, including 200 units of free power to domestic consumers and creating a special force for women's safety.<br><br><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>