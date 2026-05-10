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A basketball player, a dentist and a comedian: Meet Tamil Nadu's new Cabinet

Vijay's parents-- S A Chandrasekhar and Shobha, top actor Trisha and a whole lot of invitees attended the ceremony at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 10:44 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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