<p>Following dramatic political developments in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, actor-turned-politician C Joseph <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> is set to take oath as the Chief Minister after his party secured 108 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections and crossed the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House with the support of alliance partners.</p><p><br>Several prominent political leaders and public figures are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium.</p><p><br><strong>Among the key attendees are:</strong></p><p>1. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>: The Congress leader is attending the ceremony, signalling support for the new government.</p><p>2. M K Stalin: The former Chief Minister is also expected to be present.</p><p>3. Trisha Krishnan: Actor Trisha Krishnan was spotted arriving at the venue.</p><p>4. Leaders from alliance parties including the CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML are also expected to attend the ceremony.</p><p><br>More than 5,000 guests, including newly elected legislators, party workers and supporters, are likely to be present at the event.</p>