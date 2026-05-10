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Vijay to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: Who all are attending TVK chief's oath-taking?

Several prominent political leaders and public figures are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 04:10 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 04:10 IST
India NewsVijaychief ministerTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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