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Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM as VCK, IUML extend support to form govt

This comes after high-voltage drama, which saw Vijay visit the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's residence thrice, only to be denied each time.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 11:42 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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