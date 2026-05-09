<p>The five-day political drama in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> finally came to an end as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) extended support to actor-turned politician Joseph Vijay's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) on Saturday. Indian Union Muslim League also backed TVK. </p><p>Following the letter of support from VCK, TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna confirmed that Vijay will become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. </p><p>This comes after high-voltage drama, which saw Vijay visit the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's residence thrice, only to be denied each time. </p>.India Politics LIVE Updates | Vijay denied meeting with governor .<p>On Friday, Vijay had 116 seats, including support from Congress and the Left parties of CPI and CPI(M). </p><p>TVK had won 108 seats in the April 23 Assembly elections, including Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, the two constituencies fought by Vijay. </p><p>Since Vijay has to vacate one seat asper Election Commission norms, TVK’s effective strength comes down to 107. With Congress extending support of its five MLAs and the CPI and CPI(M) pledging support with two MLAs each, Vijay’s tally now stands at 116 in the 234-seat Assembly. The VCK had said that its decision would be announced on Saturday as hard negotiations and power sharing talks continued with the TVK. </p><p>In the anxious hours for Vijay on Friday, the IUML, which was initially speculated to be leaning towards TVK, had publicly distanced itself from the support. Reaffirming its loyalty to the DMK alliance, the party declared: “We were with DMK yesterday, are with it today, and will remain with it tomorrow.”</p><p>With VCK extending support, the number now stands at 118 seats, which is the majority required to form a government in the southern states. </p>