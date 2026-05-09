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Watch | Tamil Nadu potboiler: TVK denies AMMK chief's 'forged letter' claim, shares video of MLA-elect Kamaraj 'writing' letter in support of party

In a recent video shared by TVK, Kamaraj was seen 'voluntarily and happily' writing a letter to express support for TVK.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 04:45 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 04:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayT T V DhinakaranAMMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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