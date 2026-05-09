#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | AMMK Party General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran says, "A letter was issued in support of TVK by my MLA Kamaraj. We are all shocked that I got an appointment with the Governor and I showed the real letter that I got from our CM candidate Edappadi Palaniswami... I… pic.twitter.com/w7k3OIHwDr
#WATCH | TVK shares a video of AMMK MLA Kamaraj, saying "These are the video visuals of AMMK MLA Kamaraj voluntarily and happily writing a letter expressing his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He had stated that he was extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam… pic.twitter.com/sM3xtyXx12