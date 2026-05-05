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Writing on the wall: How AIADMK lost its anti-DMK identity to TVK?

Over the past year, the AIADMK had repeatedly invited the TVK to join the NDA.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 03:21 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 03:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsAIADMKVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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