A birthday gift to Sonia Gandhi by 9-yr-old state

On its part, the Congress was quick to build a narrative that the BJP and the BRS were hand-in-glove and asserted that it was the only alternative to the BRS. With the slogan of Maarpu Kavali, Congress Ravali and its six guarantees that were widely publicised across the state, the Congress could win the trust of the voters. The Congress also pleaded with the electorate to give the party that had carved Telangana a chance.