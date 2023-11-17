All colour, no flavour in Modi’s turmeric vow to Telangana farmers

Armoor, Nizamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of setting up a National Turmeric Board (NTB) in Telangana, ostensibly to help alleviate the struggling farmers with better infrastructure, was seen more as spicing up the BJP’s chances of replacing the Congress as the principal challenger to the ruling BRS.

But the much-hyped poll message, made at a rally in Mahabubnagar on October 1, does not seem to add flavour to the simmering cauldron of turmeric growers.

Not only that, Maharashtra’s assertion to have the NTB’s headquarters in the state has added to the prevailing confusion and suspicion among the farmers.

Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, Vikram Patil, had hoped that the NTB’s headquarters would be in his state as it has been the country’s largest producer of the ‘golden spice’.

Setting up of the NTB, on the lines of the Tobacco Board, has been a long-pending demand in north Telangana, where turmeric is cultivated in more than 50,000 hectares in the erstwhile combined districts of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Adilabad.

The commercial crop is critical to the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers, traders and allied workers. However, the vast price fluctuation of the crop over the years has put at risk the very existence of the farmers.

Too late!

Farmers DH spoke with in and around the turmeric town of Armoor in Nizamabad district said the Centre could have formed the Board earlier.

“What’s the use in announcing the Board at the fag end of the year, after the season has ended? Losses have plagued turmeric producers in the state for 10 seasons running. There is also no clarity on where it will be located,” a turmeric farmer, Kotapati Narasimam Naidu, told DH.

Turmeric is typically harvested and sold between the months of February and June, but farmers have had a hard time making a profit. Farmers can recoup their costs of producing the crop at any price above Rs 10,000 per quintal. But in recent years, the price has ranged between Rs 5,500 and Rs 6,000 per quintal.