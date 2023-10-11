Home
Homeelectionstelangana

LIVE
Assembly Election 2023 Updates: K T Rama Rao slams Amit Shah's campaign speech in Telangana

As voting in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are lined up in the upcoming month, stay tuned to DH for live updates!
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 02:21 IST

Highlights
01:2911 Oct 2023

01:2911 Oct 2023

01:2911 Oct 2023

02:2111 Oct 2023

Former CM of Bihar and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on the announcement of dates for assembly elections in 5 states

02:2111 Oct 2023

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks on the party meeting held ahead of the Rajasthan elections

01:2911 Oct 2023

Assembly Polls: KCR has no aim except preventing daughter from going to jail, making son Telangana CM, says Shah

"Today, I can say without hesitation that Chandrasekhar Rao should spell out his party's principles if any. On what principles, these parties run? They don't have any... They don't have any aim besides saving Kavitha from going to jail and making son KT Rama Rao the Chief Minister," Amit Shah said.

01:2911 Oct 2023

Assembly Election 2023 Highlights: Former MLA from Khurai Arunoday Choubey returns to Congress

01:2911 Oct 2023

Amit Shah's speech at Adilabad rally 'filled with lies', says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's address at a public meeting in Adilabad was laced with 'blatant lies.'

(Published 11 October 2023, 02:21 IST)
