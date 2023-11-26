Assembly Elections Live: Cong MLAs like 'Chinese goods', don't have guarantee, says Amit Shah at Telangana rally

...In newspapers, I saw that some say that the Congress government in Karnataka has not implemented the five guarantees. It has been said by the Telangana CM, his son, and other leaders from the BJP. It is not true. We came to power in Karnataka in May. We went to the cabinet hall and took a decision to implement the five guarantees, and the orders were issued on the same day. However, it took some time to implement it... The first guarantee was implemented on June 11, the Shakti Yojana. Recently, we celebrated that crores of women travelled in government buses for free. Today, 61–62 lakh women every day can travel for free. We are not distinguishing women by caste or religion. The women are very happy..."