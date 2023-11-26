Assembly Elections Live: Cong MLAs like 'Chinese goods', don't have guarantee, says Amit Shah at Telangana rally
As the polling gets over in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and MP, all eyes are now set on their southern state- Telangana. The Congress on Sunday requested the Chief Election Commissioner to impose restrictions on BRS, not to mention the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount in their poll campaign. The EC on November 24 gave a green signal to the state government to disburse the amount under Rythu Bandhu scheme, an investment support to farmers, before November 28.Catch all the latest updates on the dance of democracy only with DH!
Restrict BRS against mentioning 'Rythu Bandhu' disbursement amount in poll rallies, Congress tells EC
03:1526 Nov 2023
Voting percentage affects election outcome in Rajasthan
03:1526 Nov 2023
Telangana Assembly polls: Eyes set on unseating BRS, Congress plans campaign blitzkrieg in state
08:3026 Nov 2023
I have seen with my own eyes, there are cracks on the pillars of the dam in Telangana. KCR has stolen lakhs from your pockets: Rahul Gandhi
08:2926 Nov 2023
While you steal crores of rupees from Congress every day, it is the Congress party that has made it famous: Rahul Gandhi
08:2926 Nov 2023
KCR asks what have we done in Telangana. We want to tell him that the road that you walk on, the school that you went to was made by Congress: Rahul Gandhi
08:2726 Nov 2023
One one side there is KCR and his family and on the other side there are the citizens of Telangana, their problems and unemployment. The ministry where most money is made, KCR has given to his family, says Rahul Gandhi in Telangana
08:2426 Nov 2023
Deal between Cong and BRS to make KCR the CM and Rahul Gandhi PM, says Amit Shah in Telangana
08:2326 Nov 2023
KCR did not bring any schemes for fishermen and weavers, says Amit Shah in Telangana
Amit Shah.
Credit: PTI Photo
While addressing a public meeting in Narayanpet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...This is the region of weavers... Nothing was done for weavers... We have decided to make a textile park in Narayanpet... KCR did not bring any schemes for fishermen... We have decided that after the formation of the BJP government, a fund of Rs 1000 crore will be made for the welfare of all the fishermen..."
08:2226 Nov 2023
'We are not distinguishing women by caste or religion. The women are very happy,' says Siddaramiah as he talks about his 5-poll promises in Karnataka
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Credit: DH File Photo
...In newspapers, I saw that some say that the Congress government in Karnataka has not implemented the five guarantees. It has been said by the Telangana CM, his son, and other leaders from the BJP. It is not true. We came to power in Karnataka in May. We went to the cabinet hall and took a decision to implement the five guarantees, and the orders were issued on the same day. However, it took some time to implement it... The first guarantee was implemented on June 11, the Shakti Yojana. Recently, we celebrated that crores of women travelled in government buses for free. Today, 61–62 lakh women every day can travel for free. We are not distinguishing women by caste or religion. The women are very happy..."
Congress MLAs are like 'Chinese goods' which don't have guarantee and will go to BRS anytime, claims Amit Shah at T'gana poll rally
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Saturday.
Credit: PTI Photo
08:1326 Nov 2023
PM Modi attends a programme at the Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana
#WATCH | At a programme at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Time has come for us to take our heritage to unprecedented heights. In this, Sri Ram Chandra Mission and its followers play a huge role. For building a developed India, we need to… pic.twitter.com/Pj69CaA3cG