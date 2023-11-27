Assembly Elections 2023 Updates| Congress, BRS 'two sides of the same coin', says J P Nadda
All political parties have their eyes set on Telangana now as the voting concluded in the other four poll-bound states. December 3 is the D-Day set by EC which will decide the fate of all the contenders in the fray. Stay tuned and catch all the latest high-voltage political updates only with DH.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 02:25 IST
Highlights
01:2927 Nov 2023
Those who were given responsibility of making Telangana golden state, have exploited it: Yogi Adityanath
01:2927 Nov 2023
JP Nadda characterizes Congress, BRS as "two sides of the same coin"
01:2927 Nov 2023
5 guarantees in Karnataka, all 6 coming to Telangana, says Siddaramaiah
