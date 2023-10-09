Assembly polls: BRS' track record its advantage; 'corruption', anti-incumbency may play spoilers

THREATS

Unyielding BJP and its tough-to-be-tamed leadership. Some of the schemes such as agricultural land to SC and ST and two-bedroom housing scheme are incomplete. Opposition may make this a poll issue. Dalit Bandhu scheme under which Rs 10 lakh is given to SC families may create discontent among other sections. Kavitha’s name is mentioned in a charge sheet filed by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case. This may come to haunt the party.

Party’s name change from TRS to BRS may be projected as giving up Telangana’s identity which has been at the core of its politics hitherto. A general feeling among the public that there is a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP may hurt the party's poll prospects. BRS is blamed for not preventing TSPSC paper leak.