BJP gets toehold in Telangana after improved showing

New Delhi: The outcome of the Telangana elections offers precocious signs of a political churn in the state polity that may slowly metamorphose giving BJP a toehold in the second southern state after Karnataka.
BJP’s emergence as a discernible third pole in the state this election is borne by the jump registered by the saffron party both in terms of vote share and seats in a high-stakes political battle that could have easily turned into a direct contest between traditional rivals Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress.
This evolution is strikingly similar to the changes witnessed in the last three decades in Karnataka politics which remained bi-polar for the first fifty years since Independence with Congress and Socialist off-shoots taking turns to rule the state. The Janata Dal split helped BJP emerge as the second-largest party for the first time in 1999.
Over the years, while the BJP expanded to emerge as the key challenger to the Congress, the space appropriated by former PM Deve Gowda and his JD(S) has since shrunk to the old Mysore region.
In Telangana too, as the emotions around the statehood issue ebbs, BRS may face similar challenges. The party till now has been the sole repository of the non-Congress space that was nurtured by the TDP in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. That includes a section of backward votes which the BJP has over the last five years sought to aggressively win over. Play book is similar to the social coalitions stitched by the saffron party in Karnataka by building a core constituency around the Lingayat votes and expanding further.
A BJP leader from Telangana who did not want to be identified claims that Telangana’s offers a fertile ground to the BJP.
“The history of the Hyderabad state combined with our social justice plank is a powerful combination to emerge as a dominant pole in the polity,” he says.
With Congress successfully reviving its traditional vote base among Reddy, Dalits and Muslims in 2023 assembly polls, the BRS in the coming days may have to compete with the BJP for the non-Congress space.
As did JD(S) for a long time. The party had to reconcile to play second fiddle to the national parties Congress and the BJP to remain afloat.
Regional parties built around families and caste bases have their limitations. Out of power for the first time since the creation of the state, BRS may face similar challenges in the days to come if Congress manages to consolidate its position in power.