BJP gets toehold in Telangana after improved showing

BJP’s emergence as a discernible third pole in the state this election is borne by the jump registered by the saffron party both in terms of vote share and seats in a high-stakes political battle that could have easily turned into a direct contest between traditional rivals Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress.



This evolution is strikingly similar to the changes witnessed in the last three decades in Karnataka politics which remained bi-polar for the first fifty years since Independence with Congress and Socialist off-shoots taking turns to rule the state. The Janata Dal split helped BJP emerge as the second-largest party for the first time in 1999.