BJP hopes to solve the granite town's equations

Karimnagar: Pollsters have been focussing all attention on Gajwel and Kamareddy, the two carefully chosen battlefields of the chief minister and BRS leader, K Chandrasekhar Rao.
But the industrial city of Karimnagar, also called the granite town, has been making the right noises and generating enough heat to get the political observers to break into a sweat.
The firebrand BJP MP and party's national general secretary, Bandi Sanjay, has been sweating it out with a vengeance to win the assembly seat, which he had lost twice to BRS candidate, Gangula Kamalakar.
Kamalakar, who is a minister in the current KCR cabinet, has not been taking it easy either because after Sanjay lost in the Karimnagar assembly segment in 2018, he contested and won the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat a few months later.
But it will be an embarrassment to both Kamalakar and Sanjay if neither of them win as there is an important third player in this political game, Congress candidate Purumalla Srinivas.
Srinivas has been wooing Muslim votes as well as banking on a possible anti-incumbency factor. This way, he has a twin-pronged agenda against the BJP and the BRS. Srinivas' tilt to the Muslim vote bank is significant as there are around 60,000 voters, who may be polling en masse for a particular party or candidate.
But there seems to be a wave of sympathy for Sanjay, who had lost to Kamalakar by 14,974 votes in 2018 and by 24,754 in 2014.
“Why not give a chance this time to Sanjay. We elected Kamalakar several times in the past. Why not Bandi Sanjay this time? He is also accessible to everyone,” Mekala Mahender, a young fruit vendor on Jagityal Road of Karimnagar, told DH.
Both Sanjay and Kalamakar come from the same Munnuru Kapu, a numerically strong community among the backward classes.
“Munnuru Kapus are divided between Sanjay and Kamalakar. We don't know yet who would Muslims support, whether the BRS or the Congress,” A Karunakar, who has been keenly following Karimnagar politics for over two decades, told DH.
Interestingly, during the general elections, Sanjay polled over one lakh votes from the Karimnagar Assembly segment, much more than what he had polled in the assembly elections.
According to the data, compiled by Bengaluru-based political consultancy firm, Chanakyya, Sanjay polled around 1,10,689 votes from the Karimnagar Assembly segment during the 2019 general elections.
Karimnagar is one of seven Assembly segments that come under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 polls, BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar polled only 58,508 votes in the Karimnagar Assembly segment.
For the BJP, Sanjay's appointment as Telangana unit chief in 2020 had brought in momentum for the party in the state. But he was replaced by Union minister G Kishan Reddy as state party chief in July. Now it remains to be seen whether the sympathy for Sanjay will translate into votes.