Telangana

BJP only party fighting as a national party amid family outfits all over the country: Nadda

Nadda was addressing the state council meeting of BJP's Telangana unit in city outskirts, where he also exhorted the party leaders to reach out to the voters in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 10:48 IST

The BJP is the only party that is fighting as a national party amid family parties all over the country and it is working in every state for a strong nation, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday.

Addressing the state council meeting of BJP's Telangana unit in city outskirts, he highlighted the Modi government's accomplishments and exhorted the party leaders to reach out to the voters in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

"The only political party as of now which is fighting as a national party, is Bharatiya Janata Party and note my words today or tomorrow it will be BJP in every state with ideology, the party will be working for a strong nation," he said.

Citing examples, he said the regional parties have been converted into family parties.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

(Published 06 October 2023, 10:48 IST)
