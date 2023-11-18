BJP promises UCC, scrapping of 'religion-based reservations 'in Telangana poll manifesto

Hyderabad: The BJP on Saturday said the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in Telangana if the party came to power in the state in the November 30 Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who released BJP's manifesto for the Legislative Assembly polls, said a committee would be constituted on UCC.

"The BJP government to be formed would constitute a committee to bring UCC in Telangana which will implement Uniform Civil Code within six months," he told reporters.

The manifesto promised formation of a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code to consolidate and harmonize various personal laws.