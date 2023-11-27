BJP will free Telangana from clutches of BRS, says PM Modi

Hyderabad: Asserting that the BJP will bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is his party's resolve to send the corrupt leaders of the ruling party to jail.

Addressing an election rally at Mahabubabad, he said, "The saffron party considers as its responsibility to bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS..."

"Whatever the scams KCR (chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao) was involved in here" would be probed by the BJP government (if elected), Modi said. He also promised not to spare those who betrayed Telangana's poor and youth. "Our resolve is to send the corrupt of BRS to jail," he added.