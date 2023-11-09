BJP's assessment points at hung house in Telangana

With resurgent Congress, it appears BJP in Telangana that goes to polls on November 30 is assessing that there will be a hung kind of situation and the party would want to seize the opportunity in the post poll scenario.

While the opinion polls by several agencies have been divided over the expected result, BJP believes that the ruling party may not cross the magic figure of 60.

While at some places its a direct fight between BRS and Congress, in few segments especially in north Telangana, where BJP had picked up in the last few years after 2019 polls, it is expected to be a three corner fight.

BJP is also expecting a few seats in north Telangana. BJP which had managed to get just one seat in the 2018 assembly polls registered an impressive performance in GHMC polls in 2020 by bagging 48 of the 150 wards and also back to back wins in Huzurabad and Dubbaka bypolls.

“We will be kings, or else king makers. Our party's role will be crucial in the post poll scenario. Wait and watch, ” a former MP privy to the internal assessment by BJP in Telangana told DH.

BJP which has done a lot of exercise this time when compared to polls in the past, in picking candidates had given tickets to those who had joined the party in the last few years than the ‘Original’ leaders of the saffron party. Of the total seats announced until now by BJP more than 50pc went to those who joined the party in recent years.

“BJP had even put aside its core ideology of giving tickets to those who have been working for the party since long. The sole criterion is winnability. Of the 88 seats that were announced in two lists recently only 16 are old leaders of the party. Remaining are all new leaders who have joined BJP in recent years starting from 2017-18,” pointed out a political analyst.

The BJP had built momentum in Telangana after winning four Lok Sabha seats in 2019 polls and at one point it was believed that the saffron party had replaced Congress as the principal challenger to ruling BRS.