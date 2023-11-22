Brewing dissent among weavers to decide fate of K T Rama Rao in Sircilla assembly segment

KTR won the assembly poll from Sircilla for the first time in 2009 by defeating independent candidate Mahender Reddy with a margin of just 171 votes. He retained the constituency in 2014 by defeating Congress candidate Konduru Ravinder Rao with a massive margin of over 53,000 votes. In the 2018, KTR again won the seat against Mahender Reddy (Congress) with a record margin of over 89,000 votes.

In the current elections, KTR is again facing Mahender Reddy from Congress. BJP spokesperson Rani Rudrama Reddy is also in fray. All are vying for a pie in the Padmasalis vote bank of around 60,000.