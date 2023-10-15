Home
BRS chief KCR briefs candidates contesting Telangana assembly polls, asks them to reach out to party’s grassroots

Addressing the contesting candidates before handing over the B Forms, KCR said that except five or six, all sitting MLAs have been given tickets to contest the assembly polls.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 09:02 IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday asked the party candidates to reach out to cadres during their poll campaign for the assembly elections to be held on November 30.

Addressing the contesting candidates before handing over the B Forms, KCR said that except five or six, all sitting MLAs have been given tickets to contest the assembly polls.

B-Forms is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party in the election.

K Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known as KCR.

In August, KCR announced the candidates for 115 out of the total 119 assembly seats.

"Except five or six sitting MLAs, all were given tickets to contest the polls. I am happy about that. There will be several opportunities for those who did not get MLA tickets," the BRS president said.

Rao asked the candidates to utilise the services of legal experts and auditors while filling the nomination papers.

(Published 15 October 2023, 09:02 IST)
