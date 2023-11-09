JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstelangana

BRS, Cong workers clash in Hyderabad amid nomination filing for Telangana polls

According to news agency PTI, the clashes erupted within the Ibrahimpatnam Police station limits in the city when candidates from both parties went to file nominations.
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 09:38 IST

Follow Us

Clashes broke out between the ruling BRS and opposition Congress workers in Hyderabad on Thursday amid fast approaching polls in Telangana.

According to news agency PTI, the clashes erupted within the Ibrahimpatnam Police station limits in the city when candidates from both parties went to file nominations.

Telangana goes to polls on November 30, and the fate of candidates in the fray for the 119 seats will be decided on December 3, when counting for all states takes place.

More details awaited...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 November 2023, 09:38 IST)
India NewsHyderabadCongressIndian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaBRSTelangana Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT