BRS, Cong workers clash in Hyderabad amid nomination filing for Telangana polls

Clashes broke out between the ruling BRS and opposition Congress workers in Hyderabad on Thursday amid fast approaching polls in Telangana.
According to news agency PTI, the clashes erupted within the Ibrahimpatnam Police station limits in the city when candidates from both parties went to file nominations.
Telangana goes to polls on November 30, and the fate of candidates in the fray for the 119 seats will be decided on December 3, when counting for all states takes place.
More details awaited...