Homeelectionstelangana

BRS MLA Rathod Bapu Rao joins BJP in poll-bound Telangana

Bapu Rao was denied a ticket by the ruling BRS to contest the November 30 assembly polls, while Krishna Reddy was a Congress ticket aspirant in Munugode assembly constituency.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 07:55 IST

Hyderabad: BRS MLA in the outgoing Telangana Legislative Assembly Rathod Bapu Rao and Congress leader Chalamala Krishna Reddy have joined the BJP.

Kishan Reddy and Bapu Rao, who is a MLA from Boath, and some leaders from Yellareddy constituency joined the party in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday.

'After the induction called on Hon’ble HM Shri AmitShah ji.These joinings will further strengthen the party in respective constituencies,' state BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on 'X' on Thursday.

However, Congress has declared former MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy as its candidate from Munugode.

Raj Gopal Reddy had recently quit the BJP and returned to the Congress fold. His resignation from Congress led to a bypoll in Munugode last year.

(Published 02 November 2023, 07:55 IST)
