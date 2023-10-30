BRS MP and party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during Telangana poll campaign

* @BRSparty Medak MP & Dubbaka MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was attacked by knife in Surampalli village of Doultabad mandal in Siddipet.



Injured MP shifted to a hospital in Gajwel. The attacker has been identified as G Raju.



He was taken into custody by police. The MP… pic.twitter.com/lAYvfQYnW3