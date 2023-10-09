Home
BRS ready to reinforce its commitment to Telangana, says MLC Kavitha

The Telangana assembly election will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 10:54 IST

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is once again ready to reinforce its commitment to Telangana, the party’s MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha said on Monday, after the Election Commission announced the dates for the assembly poll in the state.

“Once again ready to reinforce our commitment to Telangana,” she posted a message on social media platform X after the EC announced the assembly poll schedule for five states, including Telangana.

The Telangana assembly election will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

The KCR-led BRS government is aiming for a hat trick of electoral wins in the upcoming polls.

(Published 09 October 2023, 10:54 IST)
