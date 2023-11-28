Campaigning ends as Telangana gets set to vote on Nov 30

Hyderabad: Microphones fell silent and rallies ended as the longest campaigning period for the assembly elections among the five states going to polls came to a close in Telangana at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said, “It is 5 pm and the. silent period has started. There are various restrictions that are put in place by the Election Commission of India. In the last 48 hours, basically tranquil period given to the voters to mull over things and come to a conclusion.”

The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the Elections Commission announced the schedule on October 9. There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state.

According to the CEO, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been promulgated across the state. BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats.

As per the seat sharing agreement, BJP and Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively while Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI(M). Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.

The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail to wrest power from it. The BJP has left no stone unturned to get to power.