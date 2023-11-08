Companies flocking to Telangana after no assurance from Karnataka govt: KTR

Hyderabad: Amid the highly charged election atmosphere in Telangana, which is set to go to the polls on November 30, BRS working president and State Industries Minister KT Rama Rao fired a salvo at the Congress government in Karnataka. This comes at a time when Congress has been aggressively promoting its "Karnataka model" of commitment to guarantees in the poll-bound Telangana.

During a meeting with industry leaders in Hyderabad on Wednesday, KTR mentioned that Kaynes Technology, a Mysuru-based company, had chosen to set up its unit in Telangana after the BRS government allotted land in just 10 days. He also mentioned that the company had initially approached the Congress government in Karnataka.

“The company had requested land allocation but failed to get any assurance from the Karnataka government. It later decided to set up its new unit at Kongara Kalan, impressed with the BRS government’s performance,” KTR claimed.

KTR emphasized the power crisis in Karnataka and pointed out that it severely affected farmers and other sectors. He added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, with a "visionary approach", had increased the installed power capacity in Telangana from 7,000 MW to 24,000 MW, resulting in no power crisis in the state.

"One can compare the performance of the Congress government, followed by the BJP government in Karnataka over the last 10 years, with that of the BRS government in any sector. Statistics will clarify many aspects," KTR claimed.

He went on to state that the "stable government and capable leadership of Chief Minister KCR" were the driving factors behind companies relocating to Telangana from Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

KTR referred to the intense competition for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka and the ongoing instability in Maharashtra, questioning how a state could develop and prosper without a stable government. He emphasized that the industrial sector would be severely impacted by political instability.

KTR also mentioned that the BRS government had raised loans and invested them in productive sectors such as energy, irrigation, and healthcare.

In response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that the BRS party was the "B team" of the BJP, KTR countered by stating that the BRS had no ties with the BJP, not even in the local body elections. He asserted, "BRS is the 'A' team of the Telangana people, not anybody's 'B' team."

KTR pointed out that there were 13 political parties that neither supported the NDA nor the I.N.D.I.A alliance. He also mentioned that both the Congress and the BJP were not eager for a new party to emerge in the country.

Regarding the opposition parties' allegations of corruption in the BRS government, KTR asked who was preventing the Union government from taking any action. He questioned, "If there were corruption or any other irregularities, do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi would spare us?"