Congress leader Chidambaram apologises for loss of lives during Telangana agitation

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday apologised for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation.

Speaking to media persons here, the former Union minister also said creating a state or dividing a state is not child's play and it can't be done “just like that” and it is in response to people's movement.

"A suicide is an unfortunate incident. If in the people's movement some people lost their lives in the agitation...we are sorry for that. But you can't hold the (then) central government responsible for that," Chidambaram told reporters, responding to accusation of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that previous UPA government had delayed the formation of Telangana resulting in loss of lives. He further said Telangana was formed in response to people's movement.

Chidambaram, however, alleged that over 4,000 suicides were reported in Telangana under K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government and sought to know who is responsible for those suicides.

“A state is created after a movement like original Andhra Pradesh was created. A state is divided in response to people's movement. If some lives have been lost we are sorry for that. But what about the 4,000 odd suicides in Telangana under KCR's government. Who is responsible for those suicides?" he asked.