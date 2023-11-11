Congress smells victory in Telangana, seeks to quash in-party rebellion

New Delhi: Assessing that it stands a chance of springing a surprise win in Telangana, the Congress is making all efforts to tackle the rebellion within and has reached out to over a dozen senior leaders who were sulking over ticket distribution to ensure that nothing goes against it.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal rushed to Hyderabad earlier this week after the party's central leadership found that efforts by the state leadership and the state Congress in-charge did not end in success.
With at least 15 senior leaders and ticket aspirants in as many constituencies rising in revolt, sources said Venugopal held a meeting with them on Thursday night, which led to the “melting of the ice”. Several leaders were also upset with Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.
Around 15 leaders with whom Venugopal held discussions included Working President T Jagga Reddy, National ST Department Vice Chairman Bellaiah Naik, G Chenna Reddy, former Minister Balram Naik, state Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy, NSU(I) President Venkat Balmoor, state OBC department head Nuthi Srikanth, state SC department head N Preetham, and former MLC Ramulu Naik.
The party assessed that these leaders could have an impact on the results of constituencies and in a pro-active move sought to address their concerns.
Sources said Venugopal, who was assigned the task by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to bring peace, unequivocally told them that the party will take care of their interests and career post the elections but will not tolerate ayn indiscipline or anti-party activities.
He told the leaders that the party stands a real chance to unseat the TRS for the first time after its formation of the state in 2014 while highlighting the importance of such a victory at the national level. For the Congress, a victory in Telangana along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would be a boost ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, especially when it is not so confident about Rajasthan.
With positive feedback from the sulking leaders after the deliberations, sources said the party is more confident of crossing the majority mark of 60 in an Assembly of 119.
Moving aggressively, Congress also fielded Reddy, the party state chief, against Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Reddy in Kamareddy. Its star campaigner Rahul Gandhi has held around a dozen rallies and roadshows in the past one month though Telangana goes to polls only on November 30.