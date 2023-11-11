Congress smells victory in Telangana, seeks to quash in-party rebellion

New Delhi: Assessing that it stands a chance of springing a surprise win in Telangana, the Congress is making all efforts to tackle the rebellion within and has reached out to over a dozen senior leaders who were sulking over ticket distribution to ensure that nothing goes against it.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal rushed to Hyderabad earlier this week after the party's central leadership found that efforts by the state leadership and the state Congress in-charge did not end in success.

With at least 15 senior leaders and ticket aspirants in as many constituencies rising in revolt, sources said Venugopal held a meeting with them on Thursday night, which led to the “melting of the ice”. Several leaders were also upset with Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.

Around 15 leaders with whom Venugopal held discussions included Working President T Jagga Reddy, National ST Department Vice Chairman Bellaiah Naik, G Chenna Reddy, former Minister Balram Naik, state Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy, NSU(I) President Venkat Balmoor, state OBC department head Nuthi Srikanth, state SC department head N Preetham, and former MLC Ramulu Naik.

The party assessed that these leaders could have an impact on the results of constituencies and in a pro-active move sought to address their concerns.