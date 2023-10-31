Congress will give back all the money KCR, kin looted if elected to power: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday announced that after the Congress comes to power in Telangana his government will return all the money from BRS that was looted in the last ten years and distribute it among the poor. Gandhi was speaking at a public meeting in Kollapur here as part of party's ongoing 'Vijaya Bheri' campaign.

“Today, the pillars of the Medigadda barrage are damaged and sinking. To repay the debt incurred by this project, every family in Telangana will have to contribute approximately Rs 31,500 until 2040. The Congress have constructed projects like Nagarjuna Sagar, Singur, Sriram Sagar and more, which can be compared to the Kaleshwaram project. Congress' 'Prajala Telangana' had granted lands to Dalits, tribals and backward classes, but KCR's 'Dorala Telangana' revoked them, citing computerization as a reason, and introduced the Dharani portal to take over the lands. Due to KCR's decision, 20 lakh farmers have been affected and faced injustice, while only one family has benefited,” he said.