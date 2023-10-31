Congress will give back all the money KCR, kin looted if elected to power: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday announced that after the Congress comes to power in Telangana his government will return all the money from BRS that was looted in the last ten years and distribute it among the poor. Gandhi was speaking at a public meeting in Kollapur here as part of party's ongoing 'Vijaya Bheri' campaign.
“Today, the pillars of the Medigadda barrage are damaged and sinking. To repay the debt incurred by this project, every family in Telangana will have to contribute approximately Rs 31,500 until 2040. The Congress have constructed projects like Nagarjuna Sagar, Singur, Sriram Sagar and more, which can be compared to the Kaleshwaram project. Congress' 'Prajala Telangana' had granted lands to Dalits, tribals and backward classes, but KCR's 'Dorala Telangana' revoked them, citing computerization as a reason, and introduced the Dharani portal to take over the lands. Due to KCR's decision, 20 lakh farmers have been affected and faced injustice, while only one family has benefited,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi added that state employees are not receiving their salaries on time, and the public sector units are closing down.
Key portfolios such as land revenue, sand and liquor are under KCR's family to exploit Telangana, Gandhi added. He said that the fight here is evidently between Congress and BRS in Telangana.
"BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together. BRS lends full support to BJP on issues like GST and farmers bills in Parliament. BJP is targeting all opposition CMs with CBI, ED and IT cases but there is no action against KCR's corruption."
"AIMIM is also indirectly supporting BJP as the latter encourages AIMIM to field candidates in certain places. Voting for MIM or BJP is ultimately in vain as it benefits BRS. BJP is also destined to lose in 2024 at the national level,” Gandhi added.