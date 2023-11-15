Constituencies that voted out BRS in 2018 Telangana Assembly elections

From Bahadurpura seat, Mohd. Moazam Khan of AIMIM won with 96,993 votes against TRS’ Mir Inayath Ali Baqri who got only 14,475 votes.

From the Chandrayangutta constituency, AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi won with 95,339 votes against TRS party’s M Seetha Ram Reddy who got only 14,224 votes.

Kausar Mohiuddin of AIMIM party who contested from Karwan seat, won with 87,586 votes while TRS’ T Jeevan Singh managed to bag only 24,699 votes.

Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri of the AIMIM party, who was fielded from the Yakutpura seat, won with 69,595 votes while TRS’ Sama Sunder Reddy managed to win only 22,617 votes.

From Yellareddy constituency, Congress party’s Jajala Surender won with 91,510 votes against TRS party’s Eanugu Ravinder Reddy who got only 56,362 votes.

The polls to elect members to the 119-seat Legislative Assembly will be held on November 30. The poll results will be announced on December 3.

(Based on IndiaVotes data)