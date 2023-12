The Election Commission of India has suspended Anjani Kumar, the Director General of Police, Telangana, for violating the Model Code of Conduct, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The Director General of Police of Telangana, along with Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana, and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure), had met the state Congress chief, Anumula Revanth Reddy, in Hyderabad with a flower bouquet after the latter's party appeared set to displace the ruling BRS.