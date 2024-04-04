EC should rethink BRS recognition over phone tapping charges: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the Election Commission should have a rethink on the recognition of BRS in light of the phone tapping allegations against the party.

The Union Minister urged the poll panel to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

"Terrible issues" are coming to light during the ongoing police probe into the allegations of phone tapping and some police officers have already been arrested, he said citing media reports.

"This is not an ordinary case. It is a very serious matter. This is not only a political vindictive action and not just a phone tapping matter for political benefit. But, a violation of personal privacy, respect of individuals and concerned rules had happened," he told reporters here.