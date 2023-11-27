EC withdraws permission given to BRS to distribute funds under 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme

This comes after the Congress on Sunday requested the Chief Election Commissioner to impose restrictions on BRS, not to mention the disbursement of 'Rythu Bandhu' amount in their poll campaign.

In a letter addressed to CEC Rajiv Kumar, Congress alleged that BRS leaders are making the EC’s nod as a 'tool to influence' voters as if they are giving it out of their own pockets.

The EC on November 24 had given a green signal to the state government to disburse the amount under Rythu Bandhu scheme, an investment support to farmers, before November 28.



(With DHNS inputs)