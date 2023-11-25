Telangana polls: Staggering amount of Rs 5K cr spent on campaigns in 2018 assembly elections

Unaccounted money and liquor seizures

During the election campaign, authorities seized unaccounted money and liquor, further highlighting the issue of excessive spending. The report reveals that a total of Rs 68 crore worth of unaccounted money and liquor were confiscated. This included Rs 60 crore in cash, Rs 5 crore worth of liquor, and Rs 3 crore in drugs. These seizures indicate the presence of illicit funding and the potential influence of money in the electoral process.

Distribution of biryani packets and cash

The report also draws attention to the common practice of distributing biryani packets along with cash, usually in the form of one or two notes of Rs 500, during public meetings and rallies. This tactic is employed to attract and incentivize attendees, raising concerns about the transparency of election campaigns, as they potentially influence voters through inducements.

The significant amount of money spent by politicians in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, as highlighted in the Centre for Media Studies report, raises important questions about the role of money in politics. It calls attention to the need for stricter regulations and transparency in election financing.

It is crucial for electoral authorities and policymakers to address these issues to ensure a fair and democratic electoral process in the future.

Telangana goes to polls on November 30 and counting of votes are scheduled for December 3.