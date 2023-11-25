Telangana polls: Staggering amount of Rs 5K cr spent on campaigns in 2018 assembly elections

The 2018 Telangana Assembly elections witnessed an unprecedented level of spending by political parties. According to a report by the Centre for Media Studies on poll expenditure, politicians in Telangana collectively spent a staggering amount of Rs 5,000 crore during the election campaign.
This report sheds light on the exorbitant amounts spent by candidates in specific constituencies, the seizure of unaccounted money and liquor, and the prevalence of distributing biryani packets and cash during public meetings and rallies.
Expenditure in key constituencies
The report highlights that in three assembly constituencies, namely Nalgonda, Chevella, and Malkajgiri, each candidate spent over Rs 40 crore. These constituencies witnessed intense battles between candidates from the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) parties.
Unaccounted money and liquor seizures
During the election campaign, authorities seized unaccounted money and liquor, further highlighting the issue of excessive spending. The report reveals that a total of Rs 68 crore worth of unaccounted money and liquor were confiscated. This included Rs 60 crore in cash, Rs 5 crore worth of liquor, and Rs 3 crore in drugs. These seizures indicate the presence of illicit funding and the potential influence of money in the electoral process.
Distribution of biryani packets and cash
The report also draws attention to the common practice of distributing biryani packets along with cash, usually in the form of one or two notes of Rs 500, during public meetings and rallies. This tactic is employed to attract and incentivize attendees, raising concerns about the transparency of election campaigns, as they potentially influence voters through inducements.
The significant amount of money spent by politicians in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections, as highlighted in the Centre for Media Studies report, raises important questions about the role of money in politics. It calls attention to the need for stricter regulations and transparency in election financing.
It is crucial for electoral authorities and policymakers to address these issues to ensure a fair and democratic electoral process in the future.
Telangana goes to polls on November 30 and counting of votes are scheduled for December 3.