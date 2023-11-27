Guarantees implemented, our finances sound: Siddaramaiah in poll-pound Telangana

As Karnataka has taken centrestage in Telangana's political discourse ahead of the November 30 polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected claims of BRS leaders that the five guarantees promised by Congress before the 2023 polls in Karnataka were not implemented by his government.
"Contrary to claims by KCR, KTR, and BJP leaders, we have implemented the guarantee schemes. On May 20, the deputy chief minister and I, along with eight other ministers, took oath and issued orders to implement all guarantee schemes. Budget allocations were made to implement them," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hyderabad on Sunday.
He also asked KCR to visit Karnataka and verify the implementation of these guarantees.
Regarding the Anna Bhagya scheme, he said that due to non-cooperation from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), his government has been transferring an amount equivalent to five kilos of rice. The FCI, citing government of India directions, refused to supply rice to Karnataka, and it's not available in the open market. Hence, we provide financial assistance to the beneficiaries through DBT," he said.
He also added that the Congress government has been offering 200 units of free electricity, covering an average of consumption, and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has benefited 1.17 crore recipients, receiving Rs 2,000 monthly.
"While the first four guarantees are implemented, fifth will be implemented in January. To execute these schemes, we require Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 38,000 crore, incorporated in the budget. Next year, we plan to allocate Rs 56,000 crore to 58,000 crore in budget. BJP made 600 promises, of which only 10% were fulfilled by PM Modi," he added.
Siddaramaiah said Modi had claimed that implementing all guarantees would bankrupt states, but Karnataka is financially sound. If Congress comes to power, all six guarantees will be implemented without a doubt in Telangana too, he added.