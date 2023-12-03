How campaigns under watchful eyes of central leaders, year-long planning helped Congress secure Telangana

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal camped in Telangana to coordinate the efforts as Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka were contesting. Daily review meetings with candidates and observers were held.

Congress leaders sought to put Bharat Jodo Yatra and subsequent Karnataka Assembly victory as the game-changing moments for Telangana. Sources said, senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, state president A Revanth Reddy and Opposition Leader M Bhatti Vikramarka first held a meeting to chalk out strategy a year ago.

This was followed by state-wide ‘padayatras’ under the leadership of Reddy and Vikramarka and appointment of state observers who conducted surveys to study people’s sentiments on the BRS government. A separate survey was conducted to identify influential leaders who could be candidates.

Sources said the monitoring of the party’s activities by the central leadership at five levels helped the Congress come to power. While state observers looked at the big picture, Special Observers at Parliamentary constituencies, observers at every Assembly seat and observers for Assembly clusters kept a tight vigil at the micro level. Special Observers were also appointed to look into issues of minorities and marginalised in seats where they have substantial numbers.

The leadership also analysed the winnability quotient in every seat, an exercise, leaders said, led to the identification of winning candidates.

Venugopal also met around 15 rebel leaders, who were persuaded to support Congress candidates by promising them that their interests will be taken care of though they were not chosen as candidates.