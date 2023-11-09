JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstelangana

I-T searches at residences, offices of Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy in Telangana

Congress candidate P Srinivas Reddy is contesting from Palair assembly segment in Khammam District and was scheduled to file his nomination papers today.
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 06:17 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: Ahead of November 30 assembly polls, the Income Tax department officials on Thursday carried out searches at the residences and offices of Congress candidate P Srinivas Reddy here and in Khammam, sources said.

Reddy is contesting from Palair assembly segment in Khammam District.

Media reports suggested that Reddy was scheduled to file his nomination papers today.

Followers of the Congress leader raised slogans protesting the searches in Khammam.

Reddy, at a press conference, on Wednesday indicated that the Central agencies such as Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate may conduct raids aiming at him.

Reddy alleged that during the past several days, the Central agencies were focusing their 'searches' on Congress leaders.

The ruling BRS government in Telangana and BJP colluded in the 'attacks' on Congress party leaders, he further alleged.

"I request all my followers not to resort to any activity as they (Central agencies) may trouble me and my companies also," Reddy had said.

Last week, I-T officials searched the residences of K Laxma Reddy, Maheshwaram assembly segment Congress candidate and Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 November 2023, 06:17 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023Income TaxAssembly Election 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT