In Chandrasekhar Rao's home turf Gajwel, Mallanna Sagar oustees in dilemma on who to vote

Asked about the mood of the residents of R&R colony, Etigaddakistapur village sarpanch Pratap Reddy said: "In the election campaign, all political parties are promising to address our grievances but people have lost faith. It's been three years that we have shifted to R&R colony, neither the CM has come to see us nor have we been able to reach him to discuss our problems. People are in a dilemma who to vote for."

In a triangular contest, many residents are confused and not able to make up their mind which party will address their grievances. Many residents who are already facing the problems due to transfer of officials handling this matter fear that the change of ruling party will further aggravate, he told PTI.