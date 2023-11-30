Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Updates: Voting to begin at 7 am

The key parties in the state including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Indian National Congress (INC), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are ready to face off each other in the electoral battleground. This election will decide if BRS will retain another term or if other parties will manage to make a mark in the newly-formed state. Track all the latest updates of the Telangana Assembly election, only with DH.