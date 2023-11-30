Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Updates: Voting to begin at 7 am
The key parties in the state including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Indian National Congress (INC), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are ready to face off each other in the electoral battleground. This election will decide if BRS will retain another term or if other parties will manage to make a mark in the newly-formed state. Track all the latest updates of the Telangana Assembly election, only with DH.
Visuals from booth number 214, Deeksha Model High School, Amberpet Assembly constituency
Preparations, mock poll under way as voting for Telangana Elections 2023 to begin at 7 am
Congress candidate booked for 'bid to bribe voters' in Hyderabad
A case has been registered against a Congress candidate contesting from Nampally assembly constituency here for allegedly trying to distribute money to voters, police said on Wednesday.
Telangana polls: EC orders suspension of three cops for diluting case in cash-seizure matter
In a stern action ahead of assembly polls in Telangana the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the suspension of three state police officers, including a deputy commissioner of police, for allegedly trying to dilute a case in a cash-seizure matter, sources said.
Telangana set for assembly polls, voting to begin at 7 am tomorrow
