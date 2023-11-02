Born in undivided Andhra, battling for life in Telangana

Hyderabad: For the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is perceived as an 'Andhra party' in Telangana, it appears to be the end of the road. By deciding to stay away from the November 30 Assembly polls, the TDP has joined the list of Andhra parties that had ‘folded up’ in Telangana.
Though the party officially has not ceased its operations in Telangana, the decision to not contest the crucial Assembly polls will only sound the death knell for the TDP that was born in Hyderabad, the capital of undivided Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s.
It was the legendary actor NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, who launched the party on March 29, 1982, with 'Telugu self-respect' and 'Telugu pride' planks. After the state's bifurcation in 2014, NTR's son-in-law and the current party national president N Chandrababu Naidu tried to keep the party afloat in both the Telugu-speaking states; his prime focus remained on Andhra Pradesh though.
In the 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, the TDP contested in alliance with the Congress and polled around 3.5% votes while winning just two seats.
“Not contesting crucial Assembly polls definitely doesn't augur well for any party. This will leave the party cadres and leaders demoralised and go helter-skelter. It should be more or less seen as winding up of the party in Telangana unless party leadership gives special focus on it and works hard to revive it at a later stage,” senior journalist and political analyst Telakapalli Ravi told DH.
After the state bifurcation in 2014, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) decided to shut down its activities in Telangana and focus only on Andhra. Now, after 10 years, and though the TDP has an active cadre force in some parts of Telangana, the party has decided not to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Upset with TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision not to contest in the polls, the party's Telangana president Kasani Gnaneshwar has quit the party.
“When I met Naidu sir in Rajahmundry jail during 'mulaqat' last time, he conveyed to me the party's decision not to contest in the Telangana Assembly polls. I was shocked after listening to it. I conveyed Naidu's message to the cadres and they were all disappointed. We can prove our strength only if we contest polls. I sent my resignation to the party leadership. But they have not even bothered to respond to it. Looks like they are not serious about the party in Telangana. I tried talking to Nara Lokesh on the phone at least 20 times, but in vain,” said TDP Telangana unit president, Kasani Gnaneshwar, adding, “It would also be interesting to see which way the TDP cadres and vote bank will now sway.
Notably, in December last year, a massive TDP meeting organised in Khammam, in which Naidu participated, was a huge success. It was actively organised by Gnaneshwar, who had just taken over the reins of the party in Telangana.
In that meeting, Naidu vowed to revive TDP in Telangana and the party workers believed his words. Meanwhile, political pundits believe that Naidu was more focused on Andhra while utilising the space in Telangana.