Born in undivided Andhra, battling for life in Telangana

“When I met Naidu sir in Rajahmundry jail during 'mulaqat' last time, he conveyed to me the party's decision not to contest in the Telangana Assembly polls. I was shocked after listening to it. I conveyed Naidu's message to the cadres and they were all disappointed. We can prove our strength only if we contest polls. I sent my resignation to the party leadership. But they have not even bothered to respond to it. Looks like they are not serious about the party in Telangana. I tried talking to Nara Lokesh on the phone at least 20 times, but in vain,” said TDP Telangana unit president, Kasani Gnaneshwar, adding, “It would also be interesting to see which way the TDP cadres and vote bank will now sway.