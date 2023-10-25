IT dept sets up Quick Response Teams to check illegal cash flow in poll-bound Telangana

A 24/7 Control Room and Complaint Monitoring Cell has also been set up to receive information/complaints from the general public regarding cash, etc., intended for illegitimate use in the election process.

Further the IT department has also set up Air intelligence Units (AIU) at Begumpet Airport and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for 24/7 surveillance in coordination with CISF on movement of cash/valuables.

AIUs at all other airports in India which have connectivity to Hyderabad has also been informed to keep continuous alert on passengers travelling to Hyderabad.

Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) App is being used for the first time by ECI in this election for verification of seizure reports. Since the announcement of elections, seizure reports pertaining to Rs.53.93 crore amount of cash, 156 Kg of gold jewellery and 454 Kg of silver have been received from the police, he added.

Out of the above, total amount of Rs. 1.76 crore cash was found to be unexplained and has been seized by the Income Tax Department. No gold jewellery has been seized as unexplained.

“The verification of seizure data received is being done on a real time basis within 24 hours. In addition to the above steps, the Investigation Directorate has started collecting data from the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) and several other relevant sources as well as analyzing the digital intelligence database of the Income Tax Department. The purpose of this exercise is to identify high-value cash transactions that raise suspicion about its use for the purpose of funding election campaigns,” added Karthik Manickam.