Karnataka govt ads in Telangana in violation of MCC: EC on BJP complaint

"The said act of giving advertisements highlighting the welfare schemes and achievements of the government by the Government of Karnataka in newspapers having circulations in poll-going state of Telangana is in gross violation" of the Commission's directions, the notice said.

The EC said it has taken a "serious view" of the "violative act" of the Karnataka government while directing it to explain the circumstances that led to the publishing of the advertisement in Telangana.

It has also asked the Karnataka government to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against the Secretary in-charge of the Department of Information and Public Relations.

In its complaint filed with the EC on Monday, the BJP said that the Karnataka government published the advertisement in Telugu, which is not the state language of Karnataka, in newspapers in Telangana showcasing its six months of "illusionary achievements and claim that Karnataka Model of government has brought progress and prosperity under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah".