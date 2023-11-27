Karnataka govt ads in Telangana in violation of MCC: EC on BJP complaint

New Delhi: Holding the Congress-led Karnataka government responsible for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by publishing advertisements in newspapers without permission in poll-bound Telangana, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday issued notices to the Siddaramaiah administration, seeking its explanation for the action and asking why the secretary in-charge should not face disciplinary action.
The poll watchdog also told the Karnataka government not to publish any advertisement in Telangana without necessary approval from it as required under the MCC. The government has been given time till Tuesday 5 pm to respond to the notice.
The EC action came after the BJP filed a complaint with the poll body earlier on Monday and BRS last Friday, claiming that the Karnataka government published advertisements in Telangana between November 24 and 27 in Hyderabad editions of several newspapers.
Citing the MCC, the EC said it had earlier directed that advertisements by the Centre and non-polling state governments in poll-bound states should get prior clearance. It had also stated that the Secretary/Director of Information and Public Relations of the concerned government would be held directly responsible in case of lapses.
In its notice to the Karnataka Chief Secretary, the EC said it examined its own records and found that it had neither granted any such approval nor had it received any such application of Karnataka that was pending a decision.
"The said act of giving advertisements highlighting the welfare schemes and achievements of the government by the Government of Karnataka in newspapers having circulations in poll-going state of Telangana is in gross violation" of the Commission's directions, the notice said.
The EC said it has taken a "serious view" of the "violative act" of the Karnataka government while directing it to explain the circumstances that led to the publishing of the advertisement in Telangana.
It has also asked the Karnataka government to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against the Secretary in-charge of the Department of Information and Public Relations.
In its complaint filed with the EC on Monday, the BJP said that the Karnataka government published the advertisement in Telugu, which is not the state language of Karnataka, in newspapers in Telangana showcasing its six months of "illusionary achievements and claim that Karnataka Model of government has brought progress and prosperity under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah".
The advertisement also carried photographs of Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other ministers, it said.
The BJP had asked the EC to file a criminal complaint against the Karnataka government, Siddaramiah, ministers and functionaries.