KCR cheated Telangana public on all fronts: Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of deceiving the public on every front. Participating in the election campaign in poll-bound Telangana on Friday, Gandhi stated that the KCR-led government, in power for a decade, is nearing its expiration date. She claimed that various scams, including those related to "land, sand, mines, and wine," have plagued the government, with public funds being misappropriated through initiatives like Mission Bhagiratha and the Kaleshwaram project.

"The state of Telangana was formed ten years ago, and since then, BRS has held power. This state was formed after your struggle and sacrifices," Gandhi said, addressing a rally in Palakurthi.

"Did you know that Telangana ranks as the top state in terms of unemployment? Despite your hard work and exam attempts, papers get leaked. When a girl committed suicide here, it was reported that she didn’t even fill out the exam form. This is not true. Instead of supporting grieving families, the government spreads misinformation. How can the youth have confidence in this government for the future?" she questioned.