KCR cheated Telangana public on all fronts: Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of deceiving the public on every front. Participating in the election campaign in poll-bound Telangana on Friday, Gandhi stated that the KCR-led government, in power for a decade, is nearing its expiration date. She claimed that various scams, including those related to "land, sand, mines, and wine," have plagued the government, with public funds being misappropriated through initiatives like Mission Bhagiratha and the Kaleshwaram project.
"The state of Telangana was formed ten years ago, and since then, BRS has held power. This state was formed after your struggle and sacrifices," Gandhi said, addressing a rally in Palakurthi.
"Did you know that Telangana ranks as the top state in terms of unemployment? Despite your hard work and exam attempts, papers get leaked. When a girl committed suicide here, it was reported that she didn’t even fill out the exam form. This is not true. Instead of supporting grieving families, the government spreads misinformation. How can the youth have confidence in this government for the future?" she questioned.
The Congress leader emphasized that despite the youth's hard work and exam attempts, corruption and leaked papers contribute to unemployment. "The youth are the future pillars of our nation. In Congress-ruled states, we have actively worked towards generating employment opportunities. In Rajasthan, we created more than 2 lakh jobs, while in Chhattisgarh, we focused on boosting rural employment. In Telangana, we have a comprehensive vision and plan to empower the youth and make them self-reliant. Additionally, we aim to introduce a job calendar to address the issue of leaked exam papers," she added.
She also criticized the BJP and BRS, stating that they operate as one entity, mutually supporting each other rather than serving the interests of the people. “Whenever a bill is presented in the Lok Sabha, BRS extends support to the BJP. In Telangana, the primary competition lies between the BRS and Congress. Casting your vote for the BJP essentially means supporting the BRS. Notably, AIMIM, which is contesting 40 to 50 seats in other states, is only contesting 9 seats in Telangana to help the BRS. There is a Congress wave in Telangana. We aim to establish a 'Prajala Telangana' and root out the current 'Dorala Telangana',” she added.